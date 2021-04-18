Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 7,493 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,340. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

