Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 915,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

