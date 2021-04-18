Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

SNV stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 985,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

