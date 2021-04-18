Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 22.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 113,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.