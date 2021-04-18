Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 180 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,544. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

