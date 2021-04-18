Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $469,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 3,196,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

