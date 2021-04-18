Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 26 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $812.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

