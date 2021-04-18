CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIS. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 18,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,179. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.