Kyber Network (KNC) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00005154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $587.63 million and approximately $128.87 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

