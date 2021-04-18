Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $214.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.61 million to $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,872,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,591,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 340,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

