Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $62.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agora stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 429,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

