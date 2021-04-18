Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,803. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,901,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.