ZEON Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and $4.47 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 112.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.