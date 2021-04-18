Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 4,665 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 221,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.