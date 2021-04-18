Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,722. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96.

