Bennicas & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $255.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

