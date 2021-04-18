Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

