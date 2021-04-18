SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,511. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

