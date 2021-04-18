VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 205,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,218. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

