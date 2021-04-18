Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $231.01. The stock had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

