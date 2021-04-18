Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 18,879 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 16,476,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

