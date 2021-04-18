Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 213,078 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $93,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of MS opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

