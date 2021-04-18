Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $261.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

