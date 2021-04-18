Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 330 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,637. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

