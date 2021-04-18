Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Decreases By 27.4%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 6,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.