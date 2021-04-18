Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.88. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

