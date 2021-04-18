UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.36. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.