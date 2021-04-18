Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 160 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $287.59 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

