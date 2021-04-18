Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 268 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.