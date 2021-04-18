Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 1,213 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,349,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

