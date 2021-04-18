Dent (DENT) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $970.73 million and $253.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

