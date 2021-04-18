Gas Hits Market Cap of $176.59 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $17.43 or 0.00031295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $176.59 million and approximately $79.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00277140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00710403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,594.29 or 0.99791960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00838679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.