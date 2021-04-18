Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Hits $638.79

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $638.79 and $80.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00277140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00710403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,594.29 or 0.99791960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00838679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

