Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $70.27

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 918,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

