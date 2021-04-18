C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $95.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW remained flat at $$100.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

