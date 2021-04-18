Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 1,558,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,808. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

