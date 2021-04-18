Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

