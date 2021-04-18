Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.06 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.