iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $156.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

