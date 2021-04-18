Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1,151.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

