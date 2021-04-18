Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.