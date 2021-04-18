Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

