Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

