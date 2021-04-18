Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,282.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

