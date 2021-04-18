The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 932,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.07 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.