Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 66,095 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,095 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.