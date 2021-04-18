Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.