Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.77. 547,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

