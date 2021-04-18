Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

