Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $236.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $235.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

